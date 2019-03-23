Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, Lagos State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) says it is obvious the people of Osun voted massively for Sen. Ademola Adeleke in the 2018 governorship poll.

Gbadamosi, a real estate mogul, said this while reacting to the recent judgment by a tribunal in Abuja on Friday in favour of Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Guber candidate for Osun.

He in Lagos on Saturday said that the initial outcome of the poll was a farce forced on the people of the state by some victory hijackers.

An election tribunal sitting in Abuja on Friday declared Adeleke, candidate of the PDP in the Sept. 22, 2018, Osun governorship election winner of the poll.

The three-member panel said during its ruling that the re-run election held on Sept. 27, 2018, that robbed him of winning, was illegal.

The tribunal said Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on Sept. 22 and that the re-run conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was devised to rob him of victory a week later was illegal.

The ADP candidate, however, said that with Adeleke as the avatar for the many battles ahead, it should be well with the people of Osun.

“It is heartwarming to see that there are still people of good conscience on the bench.

“It was quite obvious to all and sundry that the people of Osun voted against the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the elections, but the party was forced on the peace-loving people of the state.

“It is much like what is done everywhere else at the last general elections.

“I heartily congratulate the people of Osun for obtaining their freedom from the shackles of the modern day en-slavers.

“To the incoming governor-elect, Adeleke, the challenges before him are of an enormous nature.

“The level of indebtedness of the state, first to its own staff, and then to contractors is mind-boggling.

“The foreign debt and local debt elements are also huge, compared to the state’s earnings.

“It’s going to be a very difficult journey for Osun out of the penury into which it has been plunged by eight years of mismanagement.

“All men of goodwill must now join hands with Osun to ensure that the plan by the usurpers to destroy Yoruba civilisation does not come to fruition,” Gbadamosi said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

