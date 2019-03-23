The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of Nigeria on Sunday and sunny with chances of thunderstorms activities over some parts.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 31 to 40 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius over the Central States.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia, Jos, Minna, Ilorin and Mambilla Plateau axis during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to Sunny conditions with thunderstorms without rain over Yelwa during the afternoon and evening period.

It further predicted that the region would experience day and night temperatures of 40 to 43 and 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over Eket, Port-Harcourt and Yenagoa in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms is expected over Abakaliki, Awka, Enugu, Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Obudu, Eket, Calabar and Ikom with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There is presence of energy and with more influx of moist laden wind, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Central and the Southern States.

“Sunny condition will prevail over Northern region of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

