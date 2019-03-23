The Niger State Government on Friday inaugurated the Wash Customer Forum (WCF) to improve urban water supply across the state.

The WCF is under the US-Agency for International Development (USAID) and Nigeria Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) (USAID E-WASH).

Alhaji Mamman Musa, the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Dam Development, urged members of the committee to ensure good representation of the public by articulating demands and observations to the State Water Board.

Musa advised the five-man members of the five different committee drawn from the five service zones of Minna, Suleja, Kontagora, Bida and New Bussa to live above board in the discharge of their duties.

“The WCF is created to bring about a sustained supportive change in the state water board.

“This forum will create a platform at the service zone levels for allied stakeholders in a participatory process of generating political support from state actors,” he said.

He said that the actors include government, Civil Society Organisations, private water vendors, borehole owners and borehole drillers association, women and youth group as well as donor agencies.

The Commissioner said that government was doing everything possible to develop the state water sector in line with the UN standard and expectation of the people.

