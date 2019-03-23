The International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE) has appealed to Muslims to remain calm, peaceful and eschew violence, following the killing of over 50 Muslims in New Zealand mosques.

Director-General of the Centre, Dr Kabir Kabo made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“The International Center for Islamic Culture and Education, Abuja, with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah mourns the death of innocent Muslims who were brutally killed on March 15, in terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

“We join all peace loving people and organisations in condemning this senseless massacre of at least 50 and about 40 others seriously injured muslim worshippers of various nationalities at the Linwood and Masjid AlNoor Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“This malicious attack is an attack on humanity irrespective of religious, ethic or racial divide and we should therefore, all unite in its condemnation,” Kabo said.

He also condemned intolerance, racial discrimination and colour supremacy, and religion based domination in all its ramifications.

Kabo said the centre supports the position of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs that the increasing spate of killings of muslims across the world was due to “corrosive anti-Muslim rhetoric and bigoted media reportage”.

The ICICE is the custodian of Al-Noor Mosque, Wuse II, Abuja.

