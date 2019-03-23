The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Felix Meduoye, on Saturday advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to embrace all Nigerians, tackle insecurity and power challenges in his second term in office.

Meduoye gave the advice during the wedding of Miss Olawadamilola Elias, the daughter of Rev. Adewale Elias, the Zonal Superintendent of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Cement Zonal Headquarters in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Miss Elias was joined in holy matrimony with Mr Oluwajoba Ojo at the Cement Zonal Headquarters of the church in Lagos.

The General Overseer, who attended the wedding alongside several leaders of the church, told NAN that Buhari should embrace all Nigerians in his second term and shun anything that would make him “to be perceived’’ as nepotic or favouring any segment of the country above others’’.

“The President should avoid anything that will amount to nepotism or anything that would give the impression that he is favouring one group of people or one tribe than the other,’’ he told NAN.

Meduoye commended government efforts in fighting the Boko Haram terrorist group but appealed to the President to deal with new security challenges claiming the lives of Nigerians.

He also appealed to Buhari to address the problem of insecurity and power in the nation.

Meduoye said that the issue of herdsmen attacks, kidnappings and other forms of criminality leading to loss of lives should be given paramount attention.

“People can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed anymore,’’ he said.

The General Overseer also appealed to the President to tackle the problem of poor power supply to boost the nation’s economy.

“The third issue is the problem of power. Electricity, which has been a problem for so many years; people are lamenting lack of adequate electricity. The government should come out to take urgent steps to solve the lingering problem,’’ he said.

Meduoye joined his wife, Pastor Olubisi Meduoye, as well as church elders at the occasion to pray for the new couple.

“You will not regret this wedding. The Holy Spirit will continue to abide with you,’’ they prayed for the new couple.

NAN reports that the officiating Minister, Pastor Adedayo Adewumi, District Overseer, Ikeja branch of the church, reeled out the benefits of marriage at the service.

