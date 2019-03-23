By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Worker, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC-Oluomo, has been trending on Twitter since Saturday morning. He said the NURTW is a professional body like the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA; Nigerian Medical Association, NMA and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

His comment on twitter has set tongues wagging, with series of insult poured on him for daring to compare NURTW with other professions.

MC-Oluomo, popularly known as ‘chief agbero’ and leader of thugs in Oshodi, on his twitter page defended claim that NURTW members were thugs, arguing that they were professionals.

“For your information, NURTW is a profession just like Law, engineering and Medical. We are not thugs but we are professionals.

“Dangote employs Ph.D as drivers, like I said before, NURTW is a group of Professionals like NBA, NMA and NSE. Uber drivers are part of NURTW,” he said.

MC-Oluomo now lectured: “What does it take to be a champion? Desire, dedication, determination, concentration and the will to win.

“My people, Whatever you want to do in this world, it is achievable. The most important thing that I have observed is that perhaps you could use, is be passionate and enthusiastic in the direction that you choose in life, Insha Allah, you’ll be a winner.”

