Nigerian singer, songwriter and pianist Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel who turns 25 today was born March 23, 1994, and is known professionally as Mayorkun. He was discovered on twitter by Davido when he posted a cover of one of OBO’s songs “The Money” featuring Olamide. He was later signed into DMW in 2016 and released his first single called “Eleko” and the video gathered a million views in the first 10 days.

Mayorkun is the first child of three, born into a family of entertainers, his mother is a Nollywood actress and his father, an artist and movie producer. He has a degree in accounting from the university of Lagos, and was in a banking job before he was discovered.

The hit maker has several singles to his name including Yawa, Sade, Che Che, and Mama. In October 2018, he released singles “Posh” and “Fantasy” featuring Olu Maintain. His first studio album titled “The Mayor of Lagos” was released on the 16th of November 2018. Check out his newly acquired white benz.

