The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the re-run governorship election ongoing across the 28 local government areas of the state, alleging that thugs have taken over the process.

The Acting Chairman of the party, Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, made the call while addressing a news conference in Kano on Saturday.

Bichi said there was need for the commission to cancel the election as the process had completely been taken over by armed political thugs.

“Today this charade called re-run election was slated to hold in Kano and other states but unfortunately, what we have in Kano is nothing but a sham.

“Reports reaching us since yesterday indicated that thugs have allegedly been mobilised to take over all the 208 polling units,”he said.

According to him, the thugs were allegedly brought from Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other neighbouring states and were “armed to the teeth” posing as voters in the polling units in the localities.

The chairman alleged that the thugs freely voted with the PVCs that did not belong to them, while some posed as INEC staff.

He said as a peace-loving party, the PDP had alerted security agencies in addition to writing a Letter of Caution to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state on the situation.

