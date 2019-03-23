The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has dismissed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s allegation on the importation of political thugs from neighbouring states.

The Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, had in a news conference alleged that the ruling APC in the state had imported thugs from some neighbouring states.

The APC state chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, dismissed the allegation while addressing a news conference in Kano on Saturday.

He said the allegation against the ruling APC was not only untrue and unfounded, but a calculated attempt to dent the image of the party and the state government.

“How can we bring or invite people from other states to come to Kano, while we have people here, considering the population of Kano,’’ he said.

Abdullahi called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the call for the cancellation of the re-run governorship election and ensure that the election is concluded.

“We are calling on INEC to ensure the successful completion of the exercise.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP chairman called for the cancellation of the election, while the election is still ongoing.

“This is a clear indication that they are afraid of losing the election, otherwise, why should he call for the cancellation of the election,” he said.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had done its homework by mobilising its supporters to come out and vote.

The APC chairman, however, called on the residents to remain calm and await the announcement of the final results.

