The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has put on hold, the supplementary elections in Brass Constituency 1 following a court order to include omitted units in the area.

The l Federal High Court in Yenagoa had on Friday, ordered the Electoral Commission to include omitted polling units in the supplementary elections in the constituency.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Monday Udoh, the Bayelsa REC, announced that out of the three constituencies earlier scheduled for the polls, election was now holding in two, including Southern-Ijaw IV and Ogbia 11.

“INEC wishes to inform the good people of Bayelsa that the supplementary polls to conclude results in three constituencies namely: Brass 1, Ogbia 11, and Souther-Ijaw IV, is holding on March 23 with the exception of Brass 1.

“The conduct of supplementary in Brass 1, ward 6 polling units 11-16 has been put on hold by an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa in suit No: FHC/YNG/CS/41/2019 and dated March 22.

“The supplementary elections in the other two constituencies are holding as scheduled. We wish to inform that necessary arrangements are already in place for a hitch-free exercise in those two constituencies.

“As a law-abiding agency, the commission will inform the stakeholders as soon as the court order is dispensed with on Brass constituency 1,” the REC explained.

