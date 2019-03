By Jennifer Okundia

This lovely pictures will definitely make your day, if not we do not know what else will.

Davido’s daughter and first child with Sophia Momodu took some photos with Tiwa Savage’s and Tee Billz lil man Jam Jam and they are so adorable.

The duo are displaying a won medal in their sporting wears. They are just kids, so keep your speculations if you have any and leave them their innocence.

