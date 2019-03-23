A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Worker, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC-Oluomo says that he may not have gone to school, but that he has kids in American universities.

MC-Oluomo, popularly known as chief of ‘agberos’ in Oshodi was reacting to insults being thrown at him on Twitter.

He also said some people would call him ‘agbero’ openly only to beg for money from him in his inbox.

“Some people will call me agbero openly and come to my inbox to beg me for money.

“I may not go to school but I have kids in American universities. To God be the Glory,” he said.

He later said Twitter was not even friendly like Instagram because of the insults hauled at him.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

