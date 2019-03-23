By Jennifer Okundia

Ifu Ennada and Alex unusual have been very close and almost inseparable since they got out of the big brother house in 2018.

The hair entrepreneur and oap says she doesn’t joke with friendship and we can tell this is about Alex. The BBNaija reunion has been ongoing with different revelations coming to the open .

Ceec said Nina told her that Alex and Tobi who said they are best friends, had sex while in the house and Alex broke down in tears.

This is mainly why Ifu is all out to shield her friend from any fiery darts that approaches Alex from any angle. Ifu wrote:

I don’t joke with friendships just like I don’t joke with my dress. If I say we’re down, we’re down for life. ❤

