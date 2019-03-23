Tragedy has occurred in Enugu State as a final year student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, was crushed to death on Friday while returning from class.

The deceased, identified as Helen, was of the department of English Education.

Helen was said to have shared some pictures minutes before the incident.

She was said to have been crushed to death after a motorcycle rider lost control while trying to overtake a trailer at Nkpor and hit her into the path of the trailer.

According to a post on Jack Obinna’s Facebook wall, the incident has left many students thoroughly devastated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

