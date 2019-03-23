The Kano State Fire Service on Saturday evening said that fire razed an entire building at France Road, adjacent Zenith Bank in Sabon Gari area of the metropolis.

Spokesman of the Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said the fire started at about 05:07 p.m.

“We received a distress call from police officer, Malam Kabiru Umar this evening (Saturday) at about 05:07 p.m. that there was a fire outbreak at a dwelling/store house.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 05:18 p.m., to bring the situation under control,’’ he said.

He said the inferno affected five bedrooms, a parlour and five stores where one of the stores had gas cylinders stored for sale in the building.

He added that the fire was caused by an explosion of gas cylinder.

