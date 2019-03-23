Anthony Ogbizi Michael, a Deputy Inspector-general of Police has debunked social media reports of killings in Gama ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano during the supplementary election on Saturday.

DIG Michael blamed the social media for spreading the fake news. According to him, the story was the fabrication of the social media.

“There was no such incident or arrest of some people in the any part of the state because the security arrangement was in order”, he said at a press briefing.

“We have not witnessed any incident because voting went on in almost all the polling units smoothly.

“There has not been report of any incident of thugs taking over polling unit. If thugs occupy any polling unit definitely INEC officials will not be there to conduct election,”he said.

Michael said the Police Command arrested 10 suspected thugs for allegedly carrying weapons In the metropolis.

“Some human beings were arrested in the early hours of today (Saturday) by our men and they were found in group with some weapons like sticks and other things,”he said.

He said investigation into the matter was ongoing as as soon investigation was concluded they would be charged to court.

