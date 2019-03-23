Nigerian novelist and feminist Chimamanda Adichie, was a guest of honour at Everybody Reads 2019 and she rocks her white monochrome outfit.

Literary luminary writer stuns in a white shirt dress by Nigerian label Nola Black.

She is known for her patronage and promotion of Nigerian labels.

The event, held in Oregon, was in celebration of Adichie’s two works, `Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists’.

Adichie took to her instagram handle to share the photos — @Chimamanda_adichie.

Adichie is a Nigerian novelist, writer of short stories, and nonfiction. She has written the novels Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah.

The short story collection The Thing Around Your Neck, and the book-length essay We Should All Be Feminists.

With the selection of two titles, Everybody Reads 2019 offered an opportunity to explore a range of issues, including the experience of Africans in America and feminism in the 21st century.

Adichie who is notably a huge fan of Nigerian designers and supporting the ‘Wear Nigerian’ cause, wore a simple yet super-stylish puff shirt dress from emerging brand Nola Black.

She wore the white dress with a pair of opaque black leggings and black boots.

