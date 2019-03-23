Electorate on Saturday lined up to cast their votes under water tight security during the supplementary elections at the polling units for the supplementary elections in Dass and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi State.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the elections in Kadama and Malar poling units of Dass and Bogoro, gathered that in spite of the heavy security presence, voters said they were comfortable and appreciated the security.

The elections commenced at 8: 00 a.m; and voters had turned up for the exercise as early as 7: 00 a.m.

Mr Salihu Hassan, an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Domestic Observer, told NAN that the exercise so far, had been peaceful.

“I want to appreciate the security for their conduct, see their large number; yet voting is going on peacefully.

“You can also see that many people have cast their votes and are patiently waiting for counting to begin, while others are still voting,’’ Hassan said.

At Kadama, a voter, Mrs Hannatu Usman, told NAN that she was satisfied with the voting process at the polling unit.

“We came out early to vote for our candidates, we are only waiting for the counting of votes and we are optimistic that with the heavy presence of security, no hooligan will snatch a box here,’’ Usman said.

Also at the Malar Polling Unit, Mr Monday Yusuf, said the election was peaceful and orderly as the voters and security personnel were conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

“The election is peaceful; there is a large turnout of women and youths.

“With the heavy security in all corners of the poling units, there is unlikely to be any attempt to disrupt the election process,’’ Yusuf said.

NAN reports that as at 2:30 p.m., there were no reports of ballot box snatching or violence, as experienced during the main elections.

