The People’s democratic party (PDP), has accused the All progressive congress (APC) of blocking INEC officials from leaving Ningi Local Government Area.

The PDP added that, this was done with the aim to change the result which has been collated and announced.

Alert: APC armed thugs have blocked @inecnigeria officials from leaving Ningi LGA to convey collated results to Bauchi INEC office, they want to change the result already collated and announced #BauchiDecides #BauchiRerun @SituationRoomNg @PoliceNG #NigeriaDecides — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 23, 2019

