 

By Adesina Michael

Top Nigerian journalist, Babajide Otitoju has taken to social media to share is frustration, over the disturbing reports he has received from different polling units at the Kano supplementary election.

The TVC top journalist also added that politicians who are involved in disrupting elections with thugs are shameless, as their actions frustrate the effort made my Nigerians and her Authorities in ensuring peacefully elections.

However, PM News had earlier reported that David Mark, believes that inconclusive election is unhealthy for Nigeria democracy as politicians will capitalize on this to disrupt elections, once they observe their party is loosing.

PM News also reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the Kano supplementary election while the All Progressive Congress demands for the opposite.

 