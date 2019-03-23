By Adesina Michael

Top Nigerian journalist, Babajide Otitoju has taken to social media to share is frustration, over the disturbing reports he has received from different polling units at the Kano supplementary election.

The TVC top journalist also added that politicians who are involved in disrupting elections with thugs are shameless, as their actions frustrate the effort made my Nigerians and her Authorities in ensuring peacefully elections.

However, PM News had earlier reported that David Mark, believes that inconclusive election is unhealthy for Nigeria democracy as politicians will capitalize on this to disrupt elections, once they observe their party is loosing.

PM News also reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the Kano supplementary election while the All Progressive Congress demands for the opposite.

I have been sent at least 12 videos of the supplementary poll in Kano. Some of the scenes would make you think the videos were shot in Rivers State. We can't draft AIGs, DIGs and others to secure an election only for thugs to run riot. Shame, big shame on these politicians. — Babajide Otitoju (@BabajideOtitoju) March 23, 2019

