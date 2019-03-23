The All Progressives Congress (APC), have now won all 26 House of Assembly seats in Ekiti State.

This follows the declaration of Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa of the APC as winner of the supplementary election held in Ekiti on Saturday.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election, Dr Chika Asokwa, declared Oluwajuwa winner of the poll, as he got 5,484 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Fajana Ojoade, who scored 3,258 votes.

