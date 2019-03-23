The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police have commended the electorate in Nasarawo/Binyeri constituency of Adamawa for their peaceful conduct during the Saturday bye-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nasarawo/Binyeri state constituency election in Mayo-Belwa Local Government could not hold on March 9 due to the death of APC candidate, Adamu Kwanate.

The election was however, rescheduled for Saturday, March 23 by INEC.

Speaking to newsmen at the Collation Centre In Jereng village, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Mr Kassim Gaidam, said voting took place smoothly and collation at Ward levels had commenced.

“The people of Nasarawo/Binyeri deserve commendation for their orderly and peaceful conduct.

“Voting started on time and was concluded peacefully without any hitch; I have not received any report of cancel votes

“Collation has commenced at Ward level across the seven wards in the constituency, while report from Uba/Gaya Constituency in Hong Local Government where we are having supplementary election in 3 units is also okay,” Gaidam said.

Also speaking, the DIG Usman Tilli, deployed from Force Headquarters Abuja to ensure total security for the elections in Adamawa, said so far there was no security problem.

“It’s a smooth and peaceful election; everyone is well-behaved and we have not seen any wrong doing to warrant the arrest of anyone,” Tilli said.

Tilli said that he had mobilised additional personnel to beef up security at the collation Centre to ensure that final result was announced without any security breach.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven political parties comprising ADC, APC, ANN, ANP, PDP, PPN and SDP fielded candidates for the assembly election.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

