A Catholic Priest in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Michael Okoh, has advised mothers to abstain from indecent dressing as it does not speak well of their family.

Okoh, who is the Parish Priest, Blessed Iwene Tansi in Trans-Ekulu, gave the advice in Enugu on Saturday in a retreat organised for the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in preparation of the forth coming mothering Sunday.

He said that he was led by the spirit to organise a retreat for the mothers in his parish, before the 2019 mothering Sunday which would come up on March 31.

The cleric said that the essence of the retreat was to enlighten them on their role in the family and society at large.

He pointed out that mothers were supposed to be good ambassadors in their various families but that the reverse was the case with some mothers.

According to him, among all the indecent dressing in the society today, mothers constituted a larger percentage while teenagers constituted a lower percentage.

Okoh said that he would inaugurate a committee that would be at the church gate to send people with indecent dressing out to get properly dressed if they really wanted to enter the church.

He encouraged mothers to live a decent life so that their children would emulate them.

“I don’t know why we Christians like exposing our body, forgetting that the bible says that our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit.

“If you see Moslem mothers, they will cover their body from hair to toes; in fact they see it as a taboo for another man who is not their husband to see any part of their body,” he said.

He urged Christian mothers to always dress decently, adding that they looked more beautiful if they were properly dressed.

