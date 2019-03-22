The Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions(SSAUTHIRIAI), has appealed to the management of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), to pay arrears of promotion entitlements owed its workers.

Mr Dele Popoola, the Union’s Sectorial Chairman, who made the appeal on Friday in Jos, during its quadrennial general meeting and delegates’ conference, also urged management to urgently pay all salaries owed the workers.

Popoola suggested that promotion exercise should be conducted every January, “instead of the haphazard arrangement that usually result into backlogs”.

He particularly appealed for the payment of promotion arrears still pending, “especially since those awaiting for the arrears will soon be promoted to another level which will make the circle an endless one”.

He also appealed to the JUTH management to pay up teaching allowances owed the workers.

Mr Mustapha Kabiru, the Chairman of SSAUTHIRIAI, JUTH chapter, in his address, commended the management for offering permanent appointmengs to the hospital’s casual staff.

Kabiru solicited management’s assistance in providing financial and sundry support to the union to enable it effectively carry out its duties.

In his speech, Dr Ishaya Pam, former Chief Medical Director of JUTH, who is currently a consultant with the UNICEF, appealed to the union and management to eschew acrimony and work together in the interest of the patients. He advised them to withdraw the several suits currently in court over some lingering disputes, pointing out that such disagreements were detrimental to the delivery of quality health services.

Dr Edmond Banwat, the CMD of JUTH, represented by Mr Bitrus Ail, the Director of Administration, who declared the conference open, assured the union of management’s support, promising that all appeals raised would be looked into.

