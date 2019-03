A trending video on Instagram has shown a wild Buffalo killing a man on a motorcycle in an unknown area in Africa.

In the video, the motorcycle man was navigating a bend in top speed and a buffalo suddenly charged at him and knocked him dead.

The video, which surfaced on the Instagram page of beautiful_wap also revealed that the bullfalo escaped after killing the man while two other buffalo were also spotted.

Watch video here:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp