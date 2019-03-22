The National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme in Kwara State will on Sunday March, 24, embark on active case search of tuberculosis victims in three local government areas of the state.

The three local government areas include Kaiama, Baruteen and Pategi, all in the Kwara North Senatorial district of the state.

The State Programme Officer of the Agency, Dr Mohammed Rasheed, disclosed this on Friday to the newsmen in Ilorin.

Rasheed said that the agency would create health awareness in the three local government areas due to the trans-border transmission of tuberculosis in these border communities.

He said that this was to commemorate the World Tuberculosis Day observed on March 24 each year, adding that it was designed to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease.

According to him, the symptoms of tuberculosis are weight loss, fever, loss of appetite, chest pain and unresolved cough, among others, for more than two weeks.

Rasheed described tuberculosis as an airborne communicable disease and warned people to stay away from people suffering from the disease.

He also urged the victims to visit both private and public hospitals for the treatment of the disease free of charge.

Rasheed said that the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis in the state and Nigeria was free, saying that the disease was not hereditary, but could be transmitted through inhalation.

Earlier, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, the Director, Public Health and Disease Control in Kwara Ministry of Health, said that Nigeria had high prevalence of the disease, ranking fourth in the world and second in Africa.

He said that tuberculosis was prevalent in Kwara North, adding that an estimated 708 persons were diagnosed of tuberculosis in the state in 2018.

