A 19-year-old tailor, Oluwaseun Oladapo, who allegedly snatched a cell phone worth N25,000 from a woman, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Oladapo, who resides at No 9, Amodu St., Agege, Lagos,with conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that Oladapo and some persons, at large, committed the offence on March 8, on the Lagos/Abeokuta Express Road, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the defendant allegedly snatched the cell phone belonging to one Nabila Akorede.

Samuel told the court that the complainant reported that the defendant snatched her phone while she was in the front seat of a car receiving a call.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of violated sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A. I. Abina, admitted the defendant to bail with the sum of N20,000 and one surety.

Abina ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The case was adjourned until April 3, for mention.

