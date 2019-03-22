Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday defeated the Seychelles national team 3-1 in their last match of the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles had already qualified for the tournament to be hosted by Egypt in June, making today’s match a formality.

Eagles sensation, Odion Ighalo scored the first goal for Nigeria from the penalty spot.

The Seychelles team shocked the host through Bobby Melaine when they equalised on 41st minute.

Henry Onyekuru restored Nigeria’s lead in the second half while substitute, Moses Simon scored the winning goal for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles now lead Group E of the Nations Cup qualifiers with 13 points from six matches.

