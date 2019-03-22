Damilola Adeoye, a police operative attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment, who was wounded by miscreants while on duty at Mike 12, is dead.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the wounded policeman died in hospital in Lagos on Thursday.

Also, a teenage SS1 student, Adijat Shakiru, has also died as a result of a stray bullet in Adama community, Ikorodu.

Adeoye was attacked on Wednesday by some hoodlums while operatives of the Taskforce were on ‘Save our Soul mission to Mile-12 area.

The Taskforce Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said those arrested claimed they were given cutlasses and broken bottles by their group leader at ‘Akani-modo’ to attack the operatives.

The police spokesman said the seven suspects arrested over the attack would, in addition to initial charges against them, be charged for murder.

Elkana said investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the teenager revealed that one Sgt. Mudi Emmanuel, who was part of the surveillance patrol team on operation at that community was responsible for the shooting.

According to him, the officer was found wanting for professional misconduct, stressing that the policeman was undergoing orderly room trial at the Command’s Provost Marshall Unit.

”His actions fell short of the rules of engagement for the use of firearms and professional standard for police officers. He will be charged to court for murder.

”The command is determined to continually uphold the rule of law and protect the fundamental rights of the people,” Elkana said.

