Mavin Records Presents announces it has just signed a new artiste to it’s imprint, and his name is Rema. The signee surprisingly debuts 4 songs at a goal.

The songs are ”Corny, Dumebi, Why, which already has a visual and Iron Man. This dude is going to blow before you even realise it. Have you heard his rap yet? Listen to the audio below…

