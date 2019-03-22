By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The Lagos State Government on Friday 15th March 2019, began the demolition of distressed buildings on Lagos Island.

This move was fast-tracked following the collapse of a three-storey building at Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island in which over 20 people, majorly school children were killed.

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, backed by policemen swept into action as they stormed Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Freeman Street, Massey Street, Ita- Faaji, Oshodi on Lagos Island to immediately begin demolition.

PM News visited some of these places where demolition works are currently on-going, the site of the collapsed school building and the shelter provided by the Lagos State government for victims and IDPs.

See photos below:

Photos: Ayodele Efunla

