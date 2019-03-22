Image of a building being demolished at Egerton Square, Oke Arin.
By Funmilola Olukomaiya
The Lagos State Government on Friday 15th March 2019, began the demolition of distressed buildings on Lagos Island.
This move was fast-tracked following the collapse of a three-storey building at Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island in which over 20 people, majorly school children were killed.
Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, backed by policemen swept into action as they stormed Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Freeman Street, Massey Street, Ita- Faaji, Oshodi on Lagos Island to immediately begin demolition.
PM News visited some of these places where demolition works are currently on-going, the site of the collapsed school building and the shelter provided by the Lagos State government for victims and IDPs.
See photos below:
A building marked by the Lagos State government undergoing demolition.
A building marked for demolition on Sanusi Olusi Street, Lagos Island.
A building with a notice served by the Lagos State government at Oke Arin, Lagos Island.
A schoolboy looks on as a building some houses away from the site of the collapsed school building is being demolished at Ita-Faaji, Lagos Island.
Mr Rasaq Olayiwola, a survivor from the collapsed building shares his experience with PM News reporter at the shelter provide for them.
Mrs Okuore and Mrs Adeyemi, both volunteers from the Promise Kept Foundation at the “Operation tent” erected in front of the collapsed building on Lagos Island to support victims.
Officials of the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory at the site of the collapsed building on Massey Street at Ita-Faaji, Lagos Island
A displaced person at the shelter provided by the Lagos State government, supported by various individuals and NGOs.
Photos: Ayodele Efunla
