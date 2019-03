Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has called on the National Boundary Commission, NBC, to interfere in the lingering inter-state boundary dispute between it and Osun State.

Oyo State Surveyor General, Surveyor Alaba Sekore made the call while addressing journalists during his fact finding mission to disputed areas at Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Surveyor Sekore revealed that despite the directive given by the National Boundary Commission to the two states to maintain the status quo on the disputed boundary areas pending its final resolution, Osun State Government has built physical projects such as boreholes, Local Council Development Offices, maternity with their sign post in these boundary areas in Akinnu, Alagba, Koso of Surulere Local Government Areas, in Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

He appealed to the NBC to expedite action on the final resolution on the issue. He called on security agencies, most especially, the AIG Zone 11, to warn his men to desist from alleged indiscriminate arrest of Oyo State residents including their chiefs at the boundary areas.

In his remarks, the Chairman Surulere Local Government, Hon. Ibrahim Gbodeniyi enjoined the people residing close to the boundaries to live peacefully and urged the government of Osun to desist from action that could lead to violence, noting that the two states should allow the status quo to remain and wait for the outcome of NBC on the issue.

He called for the assistance of the Oyo state Government on developmental projects in his local government.

