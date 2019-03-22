Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola says he is going to the Appeal Court to challenge the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified his election as governor.

The tribunal had upturned Oyetola’s victory on Friday and declared Ademola Adeleke of the PDP winner of the governorship election held in Osun last year.

A statement issued by Wole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government of Osun, said that the judgment of the election tribunal had been put on appeal.

The governor said justice would prevail at last, and that the law enforcement agencies had been instructed to maintain law and order across the State.

He appreciated the support of the majority of the people in all things essential for mutual progress, assuring that the residents of adequate security of lives and properties.

The governor urged residents of the state to go about their normal activities and assured them of their safety.

