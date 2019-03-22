By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has hailed the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had on today (Friday) declared Adeleke winner of the governorship election held in Osun State last year.

Gboyega Oyetola of the APC was declared winner of the governorship poll, but Adeleke challenged the outcome of the poll at the tribunal.

Reacting to the judgment on his twitter handle, Atiku said the judiciary had proven to be the last hope of the common man and defender of democracy.

“Truly, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the defender of our democracy. Congratulations Sen. Ademola Adeleke,” Atiku said.

