The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa Command, has arrested two suspected fraudsters who allegedly defrauded unsuspecting farmers.

The corps’ spokesperson, ASC Adamu Shehu, in a statement on Friday, said that the suspects were caught selling forged application forms for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Shehu said the suspects (names withheld), aged between 20 and 38, were arrested selling the fake forms for N2,000 each to the Nigerian Farmers Group and Cooperative members.

Shehu said that the suspects were arrested after the corps received a report through a relative of one of the victims, who resides in Inuwa Dutse Housing Estate, Dutse, Jigawa.

“At the time of their arrest at Sabuwar Kasuwa Dutse in LGA, they were in possession of several of the forms some of which were filled already.

“The operatives recovered N26,000 from the suspects,” he said.

He alleged that the suspects, who confessed to committing the offence, have already charged with criminal conspiracy and forgery to a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Dutse.

Shehu said that the corps has secured a court order to return the recovered funds to those who paid.

“It is important for people, particularly farmers to note that Anchor Borrowers forms are obtained from the CBN office only so that they don’t fall victim of forgery and scam.

“Therefore, the command wishes to warn the public to be wary of these fraudsters who deceive innocent and vulnerable farmers for the purpose of obtaining money from them,” the spokesman said.

