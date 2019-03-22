Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

An aide of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Kenneth Opusingi, arrested by soldiers has been released.

Opusingi is the Chairman, Rivers State Petroleum Taskforce whose wife, Mrs Opusingi, led other women on a peaceful protest to the headquarters of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army on Thursday, to demand for his freedom.

The freedom of Kenneth Opusingi from the barracks of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, was confirmed by his brother, HRH Hope Daminabo Dan Opusingi (JP), the Paramount ruler of the Opu-Kula in Kula of Akuku-Toru local government area in a press statement.

He, however, lamented that the joy of the family was short lived, as the governor’s aide has been transferred to the state Headquarters of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Port Harcourt.

He frowned at his detention at the SARS headquarters despite subsisting court orders granting him freedom. He has spent about a month in detention.

“Kenneth Opusingi has just been released by the GOC 6 Division Nigeria Army and transferred to SARS after one month of his detention. This action of the GOC is in flagrant disobedience of the rule of law and court order on display,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Rivers state Chapter as a body, especially its women wing, the Chairman, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo and the Hon. Akuro Tobins, Hon Commissioner for Youths for a successful protest.

Scores of women in solidarity with Mrs Kenneth Opusingi, and the Women’s wing of hte National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Rivers state chapter, with its Chairman, Mr Chijioke Ihunwo, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to demand for the unconditional release of Mr Kenneth Opusingi.

The women were received by top officers of the 6 Division and the detained Kenneth was brought out for them to see.

Our Correspondent learnt that he was released to SARS officers later in the night, according to the his brother.

The Army had declared Kenneth Opusingi and Rowland Sekibo, Chairman of Akuku-Toru local government wanted, accusing them of being behind the attack on a detachment of soldiers on the eve of the presidential election where a Lieutenant was killed in an ambush in Abonnema.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

