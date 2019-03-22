The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has inaugurated a Medical Guidelines Review Committee on existing medical guidelines for pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, inaugurated the Committee for the 2019 Hajj on Thursday in Abuja.

The Head, Public Affairs Division of NAHCON, Mrs Fatima Usara, said the committee, consisted of members drawn from the Federal Ministry of Health, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards (SPWB) and members of staff of the commission.

Usara said the committee was expected to review existing medical operations’ guidelines due to the dynamism of Hajj operations, which required constant appraisal and re-strategising.

According to her, the review will focus on the medical team recruitment procedure, composition, recommending minimum and maximum duration of engagement of medical personnel during the 2019 Hajj operations.

She also said that the review would recommend reasonable remuneration for medical personnel, taking financial capabilities of individual states into cognisance; Identifying and reviewing performance of medical personnel in the 2018 Hajj.

“This will enable the committee to propose methods of improving; proposing a budget for drugs, medical consumables and ratio of funding by states and NAHCON.

The spokesperson said the committee was also expected to educate members of the medical team on terms and conditions of engagement and the need to abide by them once they become signatories.

She said the committee was also expected to make recommendations on how to improve on the successes so far recorded.

Usara said that the Chairman had expressed appreciation to the members of the committee for accepting to serve in spite of the short notice.

Responding, Chairman of the committee, Dr Ibrahim Kana, thanked the Executive Chairman for the confidence reposed on the members; and pledged the committee’s commitment to discharging its mandate faithfully and within a short period.

According to Usara, the committee is expected to submit its report within one week from the date of inauguration.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

