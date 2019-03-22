The National Examinations Council (NECO) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence are to collaborate to check examination malpractice during the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

A statement on Thursday by Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division, said this when the Chairman, Governing Board of NECO, Dr Abubakar Saddiq led a delegation to the Commandant General of NSCDC, Mr Abdullah Muhammadu.

Sani said such collaboration would go a long way in ensuring the credibility of the Council’s examination and strengthen the existing relationship between the two organisations.

He explained that the Council has put in place measures to check examination malpractice and enjoined personnel of NSCDC to brace up for new challenges that may emerge during the examination.

According to him, among such measures is the biometric capturing of candidates to check impersonation at examination centres.

Sani said the chairman enjoined personnel of the NSCDC to prevent any form of examination malpractice through adequate security in and around examination centres.

Also, Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, said: “the Council has been enjoying the services of your organisation without any hindrance from 2008 to date.

“We want the collaboration to be strengthened to ensure security in all our examination centres across the country.”

The Commandant General pledged the continued support of his Agency in the provision of adequate security at examination centres to ensure the credibility of NECO results.

Muhammadu stressed the need for stakeholders to make sacrifice to ensure the realisation of the Council’s noble mandate.

“We will take NECO assignment as one of our critical mandate as we have been doing over the years.”

He gave the assurance that his personnel would ensure that an atmosphere of peace prevails in and around all examination centres. (NAN)

