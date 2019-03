Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia on Friday matriculated 5,646 students for the 2018/2019 academic session.

Speaking at the 26th matriculation of the institution, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Francis Otunta, admonished the matriculating students to shun cultism and other social vices that could hinder their academic pursuit.

Otunta also urged them to take their studies seriously, saying that they should not give room to the devil to distract them.

Otunta said that the delisting of some courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC) whittled down the number of students admitted for the new session.

He said that NUC’s action was hinged on the Federal Government’s directive to specialized universities in the country to concentrate on their core mandate.

According to him, the affected departments were those that were highly subscribed to by candidates for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation’s Board (JAMB) examination.

The VC also cited the new JAMB condition in which candidates for the 2018/2019 admission were to upload their O’Level SSCE result to JAMB portal as another challenge experienced during the admission.

“So many candidates that lacked knowledge of this new development missed the admission already granted by the university,” he said.

