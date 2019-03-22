The Kogi State Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), says it is engaging about 12,000 unemployed youths in its rural job creation scheme.

Mr Noah Alilu, YESSO coordinator, told newsmen on Friday in Lokoja that the gesture was aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment in rural areas.

According to him, the scheme is in collaboration with the World Bank.

Alilu said that the orientation training and biometric data capturing of the beneficiaries was currently going on at various local government areas in the state.

“The process involves a robust monitoring and evaluation, put in place by the world bank, to ensure effective service delivery by the beneficiaries,” he said.

He added that those engaged would be deployed to

Public Works Unit of Kogi YESSO, and recalled that 4,000 youths were engaged though the same process in 2008.

”The programme has the capacity to reduce poverty, unemployment and rural-urban migration, while enhancing and growing the rural economy,” Alilu said.

