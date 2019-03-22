Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Enogie (Duke) of Ukhiri, HRH Godwin Aigbe, who was abducted last Saturday has been released by his abductors.

Ukhiri is a community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

The monarch confirmed his release to journalists in Benin Thursday morning.

He said he was released in the early hours of Thursday, after spending six nights in the kidnappers’ den.

He however declined discussing ransom payment to his abductors.

“Issues of ransom payment cannot be discussed at the moment,” he said.

The monarch expressed gratitude to all, including the media, who rallied round his family and showed solidarity while being held captive.

“I thank all, including my associates, for their prayers in the period of my abduction. I pray that the good Lord and ancestors bless you all, most especially, His Royal Majesty, the Oba of the Great Benin Kingdom, Ewuare II,” he said.

It would be recalled that Aigbe, a retired police officer, was abducted last Sunday at his palace in Ukhiri by unknown gunmen, who set ablaze their unregistered car, to erase all traces of their identities.

