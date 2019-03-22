Nigerian controversial musician, Charles Oputa A.K.A Charley boy, has revealed that he was paid by Festus Keyamo, who was the Director of Strategic Communications of the 2019 re-election bid of the President of Nigeria, to attack the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

“When Festus Keyamo came to discuss Deji’s matter with me, he heard my new song where I was dissing Atiku, i could observe he was calculating with his head on what to do with the song. I don’t care collecting money if he wants to use my work, he definately paid for it,” he said in an interview with Roots TV.

When quizzed on the figure of the amount paid, he said: “he paid in eight, nine figures. Everybody wanted a part of the money including Deji, i don’t mind sharing it.”

WATCH and SHARE this video of Charly Boy, @AreaFada1, admitting that Festus (Stephanie Otobo) @FKeyamo paid him a whopping NINE FIGURES (₦100 million and above) to attack @Atiku. Dear @officialEFCC and @INECNigeria, is this not an electoral offence? #CharlyBoyYourMumuDonDo pic.twitter.com/Ld92AMJUbG — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 22, 2019

