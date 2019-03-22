Jumia’s hotel and flight marketplace, Jumia Travel, has launched cruise travel to encourage more Nigerians to go on cruise voyages. The launch is also aimed at expanding the company’s offerings to its customers.

The exciting news was disclosed by the Managing Director of the company, Miss Omolara Adagunodo in a press statement recently.

Adagunodo said that Jumia Travel made the foray into the cruise business to meet the immense demands by Nigerians for cruise travel and to expand its footprint to become a robust travel agency offering hotel, flights, airport pickups, travel insurance and cruise travel.

“We do not want to be known strictly for hotel and flight business. We want to evolve into an online travel agency that offers every travel related service you can think of. This is why we are going full throttle into cruise travel and most importantly our customers asked for it and this is our response,” she said.

Adagunodo further stated that since the platform started selling cruises, the response has been overwhelming adding that a substantial number of Nigerians have bought cruises to various destinations around the world.

Stating the reason for this, she said: “The cruises are selling out because we have gone the extra mile to negotiate the best available rates in the cruise market for our customers and the fact that we accept instalment payment.”

