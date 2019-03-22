Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A total of 450 students on Thursday matriculated at Edo University, Iyamho, for the 2018/2019 academic session of the University.

The matriculation ceremony which held on Thursday, is the 4th for the Edo State-owned University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, while welcoming the matriculating students, said the institution has achieved numerous milestones within its three years of existence.

He named the milestones to include being ranked 3rd in Nigeria and best amongst state-owned universities in the 2018 Open Educational Resources ranking of Nigeria universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to him, the University is also the first among Nigerian Universities to own an Anatomage which is the most advanced digital device for the training of medical students in the field of Anatomy and also the first in Nigeria and West Africa universities to acquire the CANVAS Learning Management System (LMS) for teaching in the university.

He said, “Edo University Iyamho has provided the students with modern state of the arts technological and computer based equipment that makes learning easier, such as modern Engineering workshop, skills laboratories for nursing and medicine students; state-of-the-art mass communication studio and legal clinic for law students.”

Aluyor advised the newly admitted students to make the best use of the facilities available in the university so that they can become well-grounded and employable after graduation from the university.

The VC congratulated the new students for being the chosen ones to be part of the community of a world-class University.

He however warned that the university management will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, gangsterism, smoking or possession of hard drugs within the university premises, adding that this could lead to expulsion of the student concerned.

He disclosed that 450 students were qualified to study at the University in their chosen fields out of the 750 candidates offered admission by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to study in Edo University.

