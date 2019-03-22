The command also recovered 138 cartridges and ammunition, three cutlasses, one battle axe, one Pump Action, four single-barrel guns, three cut-to-size guns and eight pistols during the operation.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo Mohammed DanMallam, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Benin.

DanMallam said the suspects were among 120 suspects arrested during the period.

The commissioner said that out of the figure, 25 were arrested for alleged robbery, three for murder, eight for kidnapping, one for rape and the other two for other sundry offences.

He appealed to the public to avail the command with useful information to check crime in the state.

