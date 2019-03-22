An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 32-year-old bricklayer, Osas Omo, who allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat ordered that the defendant should be kept in the Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, for thirty days

The court did not take the plea of the defendant because it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

She adjourned the case until April 22, for mention.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Itolowo New site in Ikorodu an outskirts of Lagos, with sexual assault of a minor.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 7, at Community Road, Itolowo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the matter was reported at the Ajegunle Police Division by the victim’s mother and later transferred to the Gender Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for further investigation.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

