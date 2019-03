Borno Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, said on Friday that the state government had constructed 500 housing units to resettle victims of insurgency and fire disasters.

The governor made the disclosure in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government of Borno, while distributing relief materials to some fire disaster victims.

Shettima said that the housing project was at the completion stage and would be allocated in April.

“We are inaugurating 500 newly constructed houses, mega schools and general hospital projects in the next two weeks.

“About 13 of the 45 fire fighting vehicles procured by the government will also be distributed to the communities,” he said.

The governor said that government would also embark on comprehensive awareness campaign to check the spate of fire outbreak in the state.

Shettima assured that government would ensure fairness in the distribution of the houses, saying, “only those affected should be beneficiaries.”

Also speaking, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that more than 1,500 households were displaced in the Gajiram fire disaster.

Kolo said that SEMA, in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative, distributed relief items to the victims to reduce their sufferings.

NAN recalls that Gajiram community was gutted by mysterious fire on March 18.

