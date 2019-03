According to security sources in Chad, 23 soldiers have been killed by Boko Haram jihadists in one of the deadliest of such attacks in the country.

The attack occurred in Dangdala near Lake Chad, an area where Boko Haram is active.

The Islamists are largely based in Nigeria, but stage regular raids into neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Chadian troops serve in a regional task force fighting Boko Haram, BBC report.

