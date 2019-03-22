The Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance, Garba Akuyam, has resigned his appointment on the eve of supplementary election in the state.

Akuyam was former Director-General of the campaign team that saw the emergence of Governor Muhammad Abubakar in 2015.

He said the decision to resign was from his independent mind, adding that he enjoyed working with Governor Mohammed Abubakar all through.

In a letter of rsignation, Akuyam, thanked the governor and promised to answer future calls to serve the state when the need arose.

Below is the resignation letter

