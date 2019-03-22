Bandits have kidnapped four policemen and killed another at Anka Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the policemen were guarding a mining site located in Sunke village in Anka local government area of the state when the bandits struck.

An eye witness that the bandits stormed the mining site and opened fire on the six mobile policemen on guard, killed one of them, and later took four others to an unknown destination.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, sources says the bandits later released the four officers on Thursday without their service rifles, Channels Tv reports.

